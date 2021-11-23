NBC Washington DC:

Remember Muriel Bowser ordering giant “Black Lives Matter” written on city streets? Remember Muriel Bowser pushing to defund the police? Well the chickens have returned to the roost.

Authorities in the District say they are investigating the city’s 200th homicide of 2021 after a man was shot and killed Monday night in the Southeast. The man was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street around 11 p.m. Monday night.

Officers say there are no suspects or motives at this time.

The homicide was reported on the same day D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and other city leaders announced a partnership with federal law enforcement to expand cash rewards for tipsters who can provide information about gun-related crimes as part of an ongoing effort to combat crime in the District.

The D.C. police officers’ union issued a statement on the homicide count, sounding an alarm about crime rates and criticizing the city council for efforts to reduce police funding.

More than 400 officers have left the police department since June 2020, the union says.

“Police officers are hamstrung, if not altogether unable to do the impactful and necessary tasks needed to confiscate illegal weapons, apprehend violent criminals and protect communities,” the statement said.

More at NBC Washington DC