Calls for police reform are growing after the death of George Floyd sparked protests in Chicago and across the country. The push to cut police funding and shift resources to community-based services is gaining momentum. On Sunday, a majority of the Minneapolis City Council vowed to disband the city’s police department. Northwest Side Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez said she’s in favor of defunding the Chicago Police Department. “We have to consider how much money are we willing to continue to spend in an institution that isn’t definitely not working for most of us,” she said. “I think it is a beautiful time to imagine what is possible.” Activist Ja’Mal Green said “people are finally understanding what’s going on in communities of color all over the country.” “We have 50 states where people are showing their solidarity, no matter who they are, no matter what background they come from,” Green said.

