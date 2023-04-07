The Tennessee State House voted Thursday on whether to expel the three Democrat lawmakers for participating in an insurrection last week.

Justin Pearson is now comparing himself to 'Black Jesus' and saying that he will be resurrected when Sunday comes pic.twitter.com/a3Q8hBntDq — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 7, 2023

The three lawmakers who participated were Representatives Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones, and Justin Pearson.

Cristina Laila previously reported that deranged leftists invading the State Capitol last Thursday. The protesters showed up demanding gun control after a transgender terrorist killed 6 Christians, including 3 children, at a private Christian school in Nashville.

The insurrectionists screamed, “No action, no peace!”

