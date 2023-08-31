Defiant Rudy Giuliani says judge who ruled he defamed Georgia election workers ‘doesn’t have a fair bone in her body’

A defiant Rudy Giuliani said Wednesday’s legal setback in a defamation case is no surprise because the judge has been tough on January 6 defendants – and laughed off questions about drinking on the job.

Judge Beryl Howell said that the former New York City mayor will have to fork out tens of thousands in fines as a penalty for refusing to turn over electronic records in his defamation case filed by Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss.

‘It’s very simple. You shouldn’t be surprised at the result of that case. I knew at the minute the judge was alive,’ Giuliani told a photographer for DailyMail.com. ‘This is the judge, I don’t know if she’s first or second in the most January 6 people put in jail for the longest period of time.

‘She doesn’t have a fair bone in her body,’ he added.

The former New York City mayor also denied being intoxicated as he was giving advice to Trump around Election Day 2020 – something Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigators have been probing.

