NY POST

When he began receiving the calls from frantic family members that his daughter and four of his grandchildren had been killed on a rocky stretch of road in the Sierra Madre mountains last month, Adrian LeBaron didn’t wait for local law enforcement. He drove in search of the crime scene, and began his own investigation. He and his wife were the first to arrive on the desolate highway where hitmen working for drug cartels had brutally massacred their daughter Rhonita Miller and eight others from a cluster of Mormon communities where the LeBarons live in northern Mexico. Pausing to put on rubber gloves so as not to erase fingerprints or other vital crime scene markings, LeBaron, 59, began the grisly task of digging through the ashes of his daughter’s burnt-out, blackened SUV. Choking back tears, he and his wife Shalom, 56, carefully took photographs of what was left of their loved ones, sifting through pieces of bone and ash and gathering up dozens of shell casings from AR-15 and M-16 assault rifles they found next to the still-smoldering vehicle, the charred remains of their family members visible inside.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST