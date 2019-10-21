NEW YORK POST:

Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday said the administration is weighing keeping a small US force in Syria to act as a check on the Islamic State as US troops began crossing the border into Iraq as part of President Trump’s withdrawal.

“We have troops in towns in northeast Syria that are located next to the oil fields, the troops in those towns are not in the present phase of withdrawal,” Esper told reporters during a visit to Kabul, Afghanistan.

“The purpose is to deny access, specifically revenue to ISIS and any other groups that may want to seek that revenue to enable their own malign activities,” he said.

The Defense secretary said while there have been discussions about keeping some troops in Syria “there has been no decision with regard to numbers or anything like that.”

A convoy of armored vehicles carrying US troops into Iraq from northern Syria on Monday was met by angry Kurds tossing potatoes and shouting “America liar,” according to video posted by the Kurdish news agency.