Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Makes First Public Appearance After Hospitalization

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made an appearance Tuesday for the first time this year after he was hospitalized on January 1 for complications stemming from a surgery to treat prostate cancer in December.

Austin, 70, appeared visibly thinner since the last time he was seen publicly.

The appearance was made during a virtual meeting to discuss support for Ukraine with international counterparts. He participated from his home, where he has been convalescing since he was released from the hospital on January 15. Defense officials have not said when he might return to the Pentagon in person.

Austin began his remarks with, “As you can tell, I’m joining from home today. I’m feeling good and looking forward to being back at the Pentagon very soon. And I’m grateful for all of your warm wishes.”

Austin was not scheduled to host a press conference as he normally does after the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, which usually takes place in Europe.

READ MORE