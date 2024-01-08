Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Hiding His Hospitalization from Biden, Others, Rocks Washington

Washington remained in collective shock on Sunday, as more information trickled out about Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin being admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit for days and failing to disclose it to the president, the national security adviser, members of Congress, and the public.

The disclosure raised serious questions not just for Austin and his judgment, but also for President Joe Biden and how he could have been unaware that his defense secretary was partially incapacitated for several days — especially as military confrontation between U.S. troops and Iran-backed proxy groups is heating up in the Middle East, threatening a bigger crisis.

The U.S. had just last Thursday warned Houthis to stop targeting U.S. military and commercial ships in the Red Sea, and on that same day, the U.S. military conducted a drone strike that killed an Iran-backed militia leader in Iraq — raising questions now as to who ordered that strike.

Adding to the fiasco has been the Pentagon refusing to say why Austin was admitted to the hospital, citing a desire for “privacy.”

Austin on Saturday himself issued a statement saying he understood the media concerns about transparency and conceded he could have done a “better job ensuring the public was appropriately informed.”

READ MORE