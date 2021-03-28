Defense Department Hires A ‘Diversity And Inclusion’ Officer Who Compared Trump To Hitler

The official hired this month to oversee U.S. Special Operations Command’s office of diversity and inclusion compared President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler in a photo posted to Facebook last year.

U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), which directs counterterrorism and unconventional warfare operations for the military, announced Thursday that Richard Torres-Estrada took over on March 1 as chief of the Diversity & Inclusion unit.

The Pentagon recently formed the unit as part of its push for more diversity in its ranks and chain of command.

Torres-Estrada’s politically-charged social media posts began circulating online soon after SOCOM announced his hiring.

On June 2, 2020, Torres-Estrada posted a side-by-side photo on Facebook of Trump and Hitler, both holding Bibles. The photo of Trump was taken a day earlier outside of St. John’s Church in Washington, D.C., which was vandalized during protests over the death of George Floyd.

Read more at Daily Caller

