NEW YORK POST:

A defendant standing trial on allegations of attacking a corrections officer sucker-punched his attorney in an Arizona courtroom after the judge ordered him to leave, according to a report.

The defendant, Lamont Payne, had repeatedly interrupted the judge during the courtroom proceeding last year, KTVK-TV of Phoenix reported.

“He was swearing and rolling his eyes and making a scene,” said his public attorney, Vladimir Gagic. “Just causing a commotion and being a troublemaker.”

As Payne got up to leave, he sucked-punched Gagic in a moment caught on video.

Galic was hired by the Maricopa County Office of the Public Defender to represent Payne, who allegedly bit a corrections officer on the ankle at a Maricopa County jail in 2016.

“I didn’t feel any force,” said Gagic. “I didn’t feel like pain or anything like that. It was just salty because you’re tasting somebody’s skin. It’s kind of gross, but that’s what I remember.”