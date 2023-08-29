‘Defeat for All’ — NATO’s Strategy in Ukraine Has Failed, Says Former Italian PM

The West’s strategy in Ukraine and attempts to crush the Russian economy have failed, representing a “defeat for all”, former Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said. Commenting on the state of the American-led NATO alliance’s proxy war against Moscow, the former Italian leader said that the strategy of pouring “continuous military supplies” into Ukraine and “the logic of escalation” has failed to deliver on the stated goals of the globalist leaders in Europe and Washington.

Writing on Facebook, Conte said that after a year and a half since Vladimir Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine, it is “time to conduct an honest analysis” of the war in Ukraine, rather than succumbing to the “optimistic assessments that have since prevailed on the Western Front, fueled by superficial warist propaganda that is deafening.” Rather than seeing the “expected Russian military defeat,” the opposite has happened, the Italian said, noting: “There has been no defeat of the Russian army in Bakhmut, there has been no weakening of its military and paramilitary units, there has been nothing to retreat under the Ukrainian counteroffensive. The prospect of internal destabilization has crashed in the face of Putin’s strengthening leadership and growing internal consensus.”

READ MORE