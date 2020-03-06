New York Post:

This buck fought back!

A behemoth deer charged a French hunter as he tried to shoot it, ripping open the guy’s face and landing him in the hospital with 50 stitches, according to a report.

“It actually took half my face off,” the hunter, Vincent Saubion, told the UK Metro.

The 36-year-old had to be raced by helicopter to a team of surgeons after the 330-pound animal he was stalking in southwest France stormed him, according to the outlet.

The deer tore a chunk of skin off Saubion’s mug, under his cheek and eye — causing him to “feel drunk” from the impact and amount of blood loss, he said.

