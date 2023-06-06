Russia has said footage aired on television and radio stations showing Vladimir Putin declaring martial law is actually an A.I.-generated fake deployed by hackers.

Fake "Putin's urgent appeal" was broadcast on radio and television in the border regions



With the voice of the bunker Fuhrer the hackers announced the martial law in Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions, the general mobilization and evacuation deep into the Russian territory. The… pic.twitter.com/gQE0Uo8EcK — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 5, 2023

Senior figures within the Russian government came out on Monday to assure the public that the supposed “emergency” address broadcasted by Russian television and radio stations declaring martial law was not made by Russia’s real Vladimir Putin, but by an A.I. fake. By Russia’s own account, hackers had control of a television and radio station for 37 minutes.

In the broadcast, the seemingly digitally-created Putin warned listeners that Ukraine had managed to penetrate Russia’s borders, declaring martial law and ordering an evacuation of border areas.

“Today, at 4 am this morning, Ukrainian forces… with the support of Washington, entered the territory of Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk regions,” the video reportedly depicts Putin as saying. “We need to pull all efforts of Russians together to defeat the dangerous and insidious enemy.”

