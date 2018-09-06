MEDIAITE:

The New York Times dropped a bomb on the news cycle Wednesday afternoon when the paper published an op-edfrom an anonymous, senior administration official that tells the story of resistance against Donald Trump within the White House. And everyone wants to know who it is. Speculation naturally followed immediately after publication, and internet sleuthing started with the words themselves.

The premise, voiced below by an MSNBC tech reporter, is that the style or choice of words will lead inevitably to the writer. And on that line of thinking, Panoply’s Dan Bloom noted something one fairly intriguing term: “lodestar.” The word is “LODESTAR.” Note that it comes in the same paragraph praising John McCain. That would rule out flame-throwers like Stephen Miller and Dan Scavino and suggest someone with Senate ties. This reveal is not going to take long. “Lodestar” just seems like an unusual word to use in general, not to mention in an op-ed that’s going to be widely read. It has this whiff of sanctimony.

So I search for John Kelly and James Mattis ever having used the word “lodestar.” Nothing. But then… an example pops up of Vice President Mike Pence using the word “lodestar” in a speech at the UN in September 2017. Vice President Mike Pence? A theory very hard to credit, but the word choice is nevertheless almost impossible to ignore.

Which then might lead one to think of Pence’s speechwriter, Stephen Ford.

Ford, you will realize, worked on the speech that Pence gave at John McCain‘s memorial, an event referenced in the anonymous op-ed.

And he’s not just a speechwriter, he’s also formerly a Koch insider and employee of Americans for Prosperity. In fact he was named in an article elaborating on how many Koch insiders were making it into the Trump administration’s upper echelons (a sort of cadre of “like-minded colleagues” if you will.) Add to that the Koch catchphrase “anti-trade” which is one of the chief criticisms of Trump in the editorial.