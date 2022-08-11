Senior U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) officials are blaming FBI Director Christopher Wray for the recent raid of former President Donald Trump’s home in an apparent attempt to take pressure off U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

After Trump confirmed the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago on Monday, many Republican politicians called on both Wray and Garland to explain the justification for the raid.

For example, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, said, “Merrick Garland, Chris Wray, come to the House Judiciary Committee this Friday and answer our questions about this action today, which has never happened in American history.”

Similarly, House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) called out the DOJ’s “intolerable state of weaponized politicization” and told Garland to “preserve your documents and clear your calendar” as he pledged an investigation into the FBI raid if the Republicans take control of the House after November’s midterms.

Even Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI), who voted to impeach Trump after the January 6 Capitol Riots, said Wray and Garland “owe transparency on the justification for setting such a striking precedent.”

