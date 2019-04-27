NEW YORK POST:

This Navy SEAL is defending our country against terrorists, but the FDNY says he’s too old — by six months and 25 days — to become a city firefighter.

Special Operations Chief Shaun Donovan, born on September 11, 1981, was inspired to join the US war against terrorism after the 9/11 attacks. He enlisted after graduating from college in 2005, and has since served four combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, earning medals for valor.

While born and raised in Tucson, Ariz., his parents hailed from Staten Island and always talked about New York, Donovan told The Post.

“I always had this draw to the city, this connection, even though I never lived there,” he said. “When 9/11 happened, I knew I had to do something about it.”

With his military stint ending in 2020, the war hero hoped to pick up his public service in the FDNY, which lost 343 firefighters on 9/11.

Brooklyn firefighters, now pals, once gave his SEAL unit a piece of WTC steel as a memorial. Donovan sports a WTC tattoo.

“I believe in the city, I believe in its values and its people. I want to do my part to keep it safe,” he said.