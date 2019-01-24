NEW YORK POST:

Newly declassified documents from the Pentagon revealed the Department of Defense funded projects that investigated UFOs, wormholes, alternate dimensions and a host of other subjects that are often the topics of conspiracy theorists.

The Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) released 38 research titles on Jan. 18, following a Freedom of Information Act request from Steven Aftergood, director of the Federation of American Scientists’ Project on Government Secrecy. The research was funded by the Department of Defense under its Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP).

Some of the more interesting projects include Invisibility Cloaking; Traversable Wormholes, Stargates and Negative Energy; Warp Drive, Dark Energy and the Manipulation of Extra Dimensions; and An Introduction to the Statistical Drake Equation.

“The DOD and the DIA have previously sought to spin AATIP as being a program looking at ‘foreign advanced aerospace weapon threats,’ but the attachment to the DIA’s letter to Congress is difficult to reconcile with this, given that the ‘products produced’ under the AATIP contract are listed as including reference papers on topics which seem more concerned with space travel,” Nick Pope, a former employee at the British Government’s Ministry of Defence, said in comments obtained by Fox News.

Pope continued: “The smoking gun is the paper about the Drake Equation, which is used to estimate the number of civilizations in the universe. This supports the suggestion that AATIP was indeed a UFO program, as has been claimed and not an aviation program looking at aircraft, drones and missiles.”