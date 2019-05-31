ZERO HEDGE:

Faced with crushing student loans and little ability to repay them, some Americans have taken to fleeing the country in order to escape their debt, according to CNBC’s Annie Nova.

“It’s kind of like, if a tree falls in the woods and no one hears it, does it really exist?” said 29-year-old Chad Haag, who relocated from Colorado to a jungle in India to avoid paying his $20,000 loan balance. “I’ve put America behind me,” said Haag – 9,000 miles away from home.

Today he lives in a concrete house in the village of Uchakkada for $50 a month. His backyard is filled with coconut trees and chickens. “I saw four elephants just yesterday,” he said, adding that he hopes never to set foot in a Walmart again. –CNBC

That said, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing – including finding acceptable loos to poo in. “Some toilets here are holes in the ground you squat over,” said Hagg, who added that he recently ate spoiled goat meat at a local restaurant, landing him in the emergency room. Still, he insists “I have a higher standard of living in a Third World country than I would in America, because of my student loans.”