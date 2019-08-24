American Thinker:

This year’s National Defense Strategy heralded the return of peer competitors and the re-emergence of long-term great power competition. The debate among national security experts that followed its publication mostly focused on whether China or Russia is the bigger long-term threat to the U.S.

China is a rising power with national ambitions whose goal is to supplant U.S. atop the global hierarchy. Russia? It’s a vodka-addled demographic basket case that runs a few troll farms, whose closest economic peers are Italy and Brazil.

But, an increasingly dangerous China is at best the number two national security threat, dwarfed by the much clearer danger of America’s spending addiction.

If the U.S. is supplanted in the global order, it will have done to itself what no foreign power could ever hope to accomplish. While the national debt stands at well over $22 trillion, the better measure of the impact is in the interest that must be paid each year.

The U.S. is running a trillion-plus-dollar deficit and is on pace to pay about $400B in interest on the national debt this year. In ten years, the interest on the national debt is projected to be around a cool trillion dollars, and that’s assuming that the U.S. doesn’t elect a socialist in the interim, which is becoming an increasingly bad bet. That’s the equivalent of pulling a trillion dollar bill out of the national wallet each year and lighting it on fire.