The landing frame and rear cover of the missing Titan submersible have been discovered on the ocean floor, according to experts involved in the search, who say it points to the vessel suffering a ‘catastrophic implosion’ that will have claimed all five of the lives on board.

The US Coast Guard announced on Twitter that the ‘debris field’ had been found on Thursday. They are yet to confirm what exactly was discovered, but Richard Garriott, President of the Explorers’ Club, tells DailyMail.com his understanding from the teams involved in the search is that key components of the sub were among the items.

It would mean the sub suffered a crack and imploded under the underwater pressure, instantly killing all five men on board.

‘This is an unconventional submarine, that rear cover is the pointy end of it and the landing frame is the little frame that it seems to sit on. It means the hull hasn’t yet been found but two very important parts of the whole system have been discovered and that would not be found unless its fragmented.

‘That really indicates what is the worst case scenario which is a catastrophic failure, an implosion.

