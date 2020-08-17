Breitbart:

Black conservative Christian leader Dr. Deborah De Sousa Owens says the Biden campaign’s choice of Kamala Harris as his running mate shows the Democrat Party is still condescending to black voters by assuming they will simply fall for its identity politics that, this time around, amounts to “affirmative action at the highest level.”

Owens, who serves as executive director of the Coalition of African American Pastors (CAAP), wrote in an op-ed for The Stream on Sunday she expects the Democrat Party believes her vote should be all “sewn up.”

“According to the logic of identity politics, this announcement should have secured my vote,” she remarked, noting that, like Harris, she, too, is a black woman with a “multicultural” background.

“As an African American woman, I was pleased to see another Black woman reach such political heights,” she said about Harris. “And as an American, I appreciate her success story.”

“But as a conservative Christian, I would not vote for her,” Owens asserted.

“I remember a time when you would be branded a bigot for basing your vote purely on the basis of a candidate’s race or ethnicity,” she wrote. “Now, apparently, it’s the only thing we’re supposed to consider.”

Owens said this “paradox” has “reached new heights” with the announcement of Harris as Biden’s running mate.

Read more at Breitbart