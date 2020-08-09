DeBlasio and the media turn anti-cop BLM terrorist into folk hero

New York Post:

Manhattan DA reduces charges on NYPD cop-assault suspect

An accused cop-assaulter whose angry fellow Black Lives Matter demonstrators forced two dozen officers to retreat from his Hells Kitchen building surrendered a day later Saturday, with his crowd of supporters still in tow — but he was sprung on reduced charges hours later.

District Attorney Cyrus Vance personally ordered Manhattan prosecutors to charge Derrick Ingram, 28, with only misdemeanor assault, a law enforcement source told The Post.

Ingram, accused of temporarily damaging an officer’s hearing by shouting directly into her ear with a battery-powered bullhorn, had initially been charged with felony assault in the second degree, a charge that recognizes any injury-causing attack on a cop.

Ingram now faces as little as no jail if convicted, as opposed to the potential maximum of seven years prison for felony assault.

