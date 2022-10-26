The organizer of the sole debate between John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz fired back after Fetterman’s campaign alleged that the closed captioning system deployed to assist the stroke survivor was slow and “riddled with errors.”

Fetterman’s camp made the allegations in a statement just after the Pennsylvania Democratic lieutenant governor’s disastrous debate performance Tuesday night, which the campaign praised.

“We are thrilled with John’s performance. He did remarkably well tonight – especially when you consider that he’s still recovering from a stroke and was working off of delayed captions filled with errors,” Fetterman communications director Joe Calvello told reporters.

“John won countless exchanges, counter-punched aggressively, and pushed back on Oz’s cruelty and attacks,” Calvello said.

However, Nexstar Media Group, which hosted the debate, rebuked the Fetterman campaign’s claims, alleging that the Democratic candidate’s team didn’t adequately practice before the TV cameras started rolling.

Nexstar said that Fetterman’s team chose to rehearse only once before Tuesday night’s debate.

“It is unfortunate that Mr. Fetterman is now criticizing the closed captioning process employed by Nexstar during tonight’s debate,” Nexstar communications chief Gary Weitman said in a statement.

