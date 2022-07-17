AccuWeather

With Europe in the throes of what could be one of its worst heat waves, fatalities mounted in Spain, and a 116-degree reading in Portugal this week could break a national record.

Experts say the potential of wildfires, energy conservation and fatalities are possible as temperatures soar and dry conditions persist. The heat wave impacting Spain for several consecutive days has killed at least 1,000 people in Portugal and Spain, according to BNO News. This comes just one day after it was reported at least 360 people died from the heat in Spain, according to La Vanguardia. On Friday alone, 123 deaths in the country were attributed to the record-breaking heat. Of the 360 deaths reported on Saturday, the community of Madrid reported 22 deaths, while one 60-year-old municipal cleaning worker died Saturday during work.

