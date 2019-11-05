Death toll climbs in Mexican cartel shootout as more US citizens identified

The FBI has opened an investigation into the massacre of US citizens gunned down by drug cartels in northern Mexico — as the death toll has climbed to nine, including three women, 8-month-old twins and four other children, according to reports.

The victims — dual US-Mexico citizens with ties to Utah — were allegedly caught in crossfire of two cartels in the border state of Sonora, near where they worship with Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The families lived in La Mora, a Mormon community about 70 miles south of Douglas, Arizona.

Kendra Lee Miller, a relative, identified the victims as Christina Marie Langford Johnson, 29, Dawna Langford, 43, Trevor Langford, 11, Rogan Langford, 2, Rhonita Maria Miller, 30, Howard Miller, 12, Krystal Miller, 10, and 8-month-old twins Titus and Tiana Miller.

Julian LeBaron said his cousin was traveling with her four kids to the airport when they came under fire.

“It was a massacre,” LeBaron, an activist who has denounced gangs in the area, told Formula Radio, according to AFP. His cousin’s van was set ablaze fire with the victims inside, he added.

