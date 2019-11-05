NEW YORK POST:

The FBI has opened an investigation into the massacre of US citizens gunned down by drug cartels in northern Mexico — as the death toll has climbed to nine, including three women, 8-month-old twins and four other children, according to reports.

The victims — dual US-Mexico citizens with ties to Utah — were allegedly caught in crossfire of two cartels in the border state of Sonora, near where they worship with Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The families lived in La Mora, a Mormon community about 70 miles south of Douglas, Arizona.

Kendra Lee Miller, a relative, identified the victims as Christina Marie Langford Johnson, 29, Dawna Langford, 43, Trevor Langford, 11, Rogan Langford, 2, Rhonita Maria Miller, 30, Howard Miller, 12, Krystal Miller, 10, and 8-month-old twins Titus and Tiana Miller.

Julian LeBaron said his cousin was traveling with her four kids to the airport when they came under fire.

“It was a massacre,” LeBaron, an activist who has denounced gangs in the area, told Formula Radio, according to AFP. His cousin’s van was set ablaze fire with the victims inside, he added.