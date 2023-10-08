‘Death to Israel, Death to America’: Iran Throws Street Party to Celebrate Palestinian Terror Spree

Iranians flooded the streets of Tehran and other cities on Saturday to celebrate the savage Hamas terrorist assault on Israel.

Citizens of the totalitarian Islamic regime danced and chanting slogans like “Death to Israel!” and “Death to America!” while hundreds of Israeli civilians were being kidnapped and murdered.

On Saturday afternoon, the Iranian regime distributed cups of lemon juice to celebrate what state media described as “the biggest operation to be carried out by Palestinian resistance groups against the occupying regime in years”:

Jubilant Iranians held foot marches and vehicle parades to celebrate Hamas and its “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood”:

Fireworks were launched above the cheering crowd:

One of the largest celebrations was held at the grave of “Martyr Soleimani” – Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was liquidated by a U.S. airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump in January 2020 after Soleimani orchestrated attacks on American bases in Iraq and the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

The Iranian regime deified Soleimani as a martyr, organized compulsory annual events to mark his death, and vowed to take revenge with a sneak attack in the future. Many of Saturday’s protesters waved photos of Soleimani and praised him for helping to pave the way for the Hamas terror attack.

