Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office received a package containing a death threat and white powder that was found on Friday as prosecutors continue their probe into former President Donald Trump, per reports.

An anonymous law enforcement source told Fox News that the package, sent through the U.S. Postal Service and discovered around noon, read, “Alvin – I’ll kill you.” The powder was determined to be “non-hazardous,” officials told the outlet.

Insider quoted a spokesperson with the office as saying:

The D.A. has informed the office that it was immediately contained and that the NYPD Emergency Service Unit and the NYC Department of Environmental Protection determined there was no dangerous substance.

Also citing “law-enforcement sources,” NBC News reported that the letter was postmarked on Tuesday with indicators that it originated from Orlando, Florida. The offices were not evacuated, and no one was harmed.

“‘I know it hasn’t been easy,” Bragg wrote in an email to employees after the incident, highlighting “press attention and security around our office.”

“We will continue to apply the law evenly and fairly,” he wrote.

