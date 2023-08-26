Death of scooter-riding suspect — who died after undercover NYPD sergeant threw cooler at him — ruled homicide

The death of a scooter-riding drug suspect — who crashed after an undercover NYPD sergeant threw a cooler at him in the Bronx — has been ruled a homicide, officials said Friday.Eric Duprey, 30, died from “blunt force injuries of the head,” which he sustained Wednesday while fleeing a drug bust on Aqueduct Avenue near West 190th Street in Kingsbridge Heights, a spokesperson for the city medical examiner confirmed.Duprey took off during a buy-and-bust operation conducted by the sergeant, Erik Duran, and was driving his scooter erratically on the street and sidewalk, sources have said.

During the escape attempt, Duran — who has since been suspended without pay — chucked a cooler at Duprey, striking him in the head from close range, according to surveillance footage of the incident.After being hit, Duprey lost control and crashed into a parked car.He suffered trauma to his body and was pronounced dead by EMS workers at the site of the crash.The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide. Sources told The Post Duprey’s fatal injuries were caused by the crash.Police said Duprey was running from cops after he sold drugs to the undercover officer.

