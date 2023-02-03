The tragic end of Dr. Mark Sawusch’s life all started in an ice cream shop in Venice Beach.

On June 23, 2017, Sawusch — a brilliant, but troubled ophthalmologist who struggled with bipolar disorder — met Anton David and Anna Moore. It was a fateful encounter that would eventually lead to his death and the plundering of his vast fortune.

David, whose real name is Anthony Flores, was a guru-esque figure with long, flowing hair and a beard, who worked as a hair stylist on film shoots. Moore, a pixie-like blond, was an actress and singer. Both also ran a yoga center in Fresno, Calif., and their spiritual vibe cast a spell on Sawusch, who had just days earlier been released from a mental health facility, where he had been committed after suffering a breakdown.

Read more at Market Watch