The dean of an elite school in Chicago has been caught on video openly discussing how students as young as 14 were handed dildos and butt plugs during ‘comprehensive’ sex education classes.

In the video, Joseph Bruno, 41, told an undercover reporter from the conservative news website Project Veritas that the school aims to teach students at the Francis W. Parker School all about queer sexual intercourse.

‘During Pride — we do a Pride Week every year – I had like our LGBTQ+ Health Center come in. They were passing around butt-plugs and dildos to my students — talking about queer sex, using lube versus using spit,’ Bruno says.

He also disclosed that a drag queen had been invited into the classroom, who took photos with the children and handed out cookies.

In the video posted by conservative media organization Project Veritas, Joseph Bruno discusses his comprehensive approach to sexual education for students

The video, shared to Project Veritas’ Twitter account, which has one million followers, has been viewed more than 3.5 million times.

During the conversation, Bruno, who has been dean of students for four years according to the video, describes just how up close and personal the students get with the objects.

‘The kids are just playing with ’em, looking at ’em… They’re like, ‘How does this butt-plug work? How do we do – like, how does this work?’ That’s a really cool part of my job,’ he says.

