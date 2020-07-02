Fox News:

Leslie Neal-Boylan, the dean of the nursing school at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell, was allegedly fired after she received backlash from a student about an email to the campus community saying “EVERYONE’S LIFE MATTERS.”

Neal-Boylan, who held her position with the school for 10 months before being dismissed on June 19, wrote an email to the nursing school community addressing the ongoing protests across the country against police brutality and racial inequality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“I am writing to express my concern and condemnation of the recent (and past) acts of violence against people of color,” the email provided to Campus Reform, dated June 2, said.

“Recent events recall a tragic history of racism and bias that continue to thrive in this country. I despair for our future as a nation if we do not stand up against violence against anyone. BLACK LIVES MATTER, but also, EVERYONE’S LIFE MATTERS.”

“No one should have to live in fear that they will be targeted for how they look or what they believe,” the email continues, urging the nursing school students to “care for everyone regardless of race, creed, color, religion, ethnicity, ability or gender preference.”

A nursing student took issue with the dean’s choice of words and posted the email on Twitter saying, “including the statement ‘all lives matter’ was uncalled for and shows the narrow minded people in lead positions.”

