Several large and destructive tornadoes tore through multiple states in the South and Midwest on Friday, prompting several tornado emergencies and the evacuation of one National Weather Service office.

At least 25 fatalities have been reported across seven states as of Sunday morning, according to NBC News. Ten people were killed by Friday’s storms storms in Tennessee, along with five in Arkansas, and one in both Alabama and Mississippi. On Saturday, one person in Delaware was killed due to a house collapse following intense thunderstorms.

Four deaths were reported in Illinois, including one in Belvidere, located about 70 miles to the northwest of Chicago, and 28 injuries were reported due to a partial building collapse, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency told AccuWeather. Local news outlets said the incident happened during a sold-out concert at the town’s Apollo Theater. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado impacted the area of the theater. Survey crew found preliminary EF 1 tornado damage associated with the tornado.

