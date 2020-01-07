NEW YORK POST:

A stampede broke out in the massive crowds attending the funeral of Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian military commander slain in a US drone strike, killing dozens of people and postponing the burial ceremony, Iranian state television reported Tuesday.

The chaos erupted in Soleimani’s hometown of Kerman, where tens of thousands of mourners packed the streets for the funeral procession of the slain Quds Force general.

It wasn’t clear what prompted the stampede, but video of the scene showed people lying in the street as others rushed to their aid.

Iranian state media reported that as many as 40 people were killed and more than 200 injured in the crush.

“Today because of the heavy congestion of the crowd unfortunately a number of our fellow citizens who were mourning were injured and a number were killed,” emergency medical services chief Pirhossein Kolivand told state television.

He did not say when Soleimani’s burial would take place.