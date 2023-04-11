Deadly fungus C auris may be spreading in the community

Health authorities believe a deadly fungus is now spreading outside of hospitals for the first time.

Candida auris is a microscopic yeast strain that has become rampant in healthcare settings in recent years, where it kills up to a third of people it infects.

Now public health officials in Nevada say they have detected a cluster that has no links to hospitals. This could potentially be the first time the fungal infection is known to have spread outside of a medical setting.

The development adds to wider heightened fears about fungi outbreaks, following the hit apocalyptic HBO show ‘The Last of Us,’ which depicts a fungus that turns victims into zombies.

It comes after two daughters who lost their mothers to deadly fungal infections shared their hellish ordeals with DailyMail.com.

