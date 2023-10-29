Deadly Explosion Rocks Christian Meeting in Kerala, India a Day After Hamas Leader Spoke Virtually in India — Killing 1, Injuring Over 30 in Suspected Terror Attack (VIDEO)

BREAKING:



4 bombs have exploded at a religious meeting in Kerala, India



Y-day, Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal spoke directly online with a group of local Islamists from Jamaat-e-Islami about the Gaza War



The state of Kerala is 27% muslim, 18% Christian



1 killed, 40 wounded



🇮🇳🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/SRGlVd8WB2 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 29, 2023

On Sunday morning (local time), one person was killed and thirty-six others were injured after an explosion rocked a Jehovah’s Witnesses convention in Kalamassery, Kerala, the Times of India reported.According to local police, the blast was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) that may have been concealed in a tiffin box.“The IED device might have been placed inside a tiffin box according to the preliminary investigation. More details will be received after further probe,” said the DGP.Preliminary investigations suggest that there were three separate blasts within a few minutes of each other. The first blast occurred at approximately 9:40 a.m., just 30 minutes after the commencement of the prayer meeting.Teams of the anti-terror force National Security Guard (NSG) and anti-terror probe agency National Investigation Agency (NIA), along with local law enforcement, have been dispatched to investigate the incident. The NIA’s involvement suggests that the authorities are treating this as a potential act of terrorism.Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his concern over the incident, stating, “It’s a very unfortunate incident. We are collecting details regarding the incident. All top officials are there in Ernakulam. DGP is moving to the spot. We are taking it very seriously. I have spoken to DGP. We need to get more details after the investigation.”

READ MORE