Weekend partygoers at Berlin’s hedonistic KitKatClub nightclub have been advised to seek immediate medical attention for potential exposure to deadly bacteria.

Authorities in Berlin’s Reinickendorf district advised that anyone who visited the club on September 29 get checked for neisseria meningitidis, the bacteria that can cause meningitis.

The bacteria strains A, C, Y and W135 are believed to have been possibly spread at the music-thumping Berlin institution, known for wild and raunchy sex acts being performed out in the open or in nooks and crannies.

Neisseria meningitidis is spread through saliva and respiratory secretions. Common symptoms include severe headache, high fever, chills, dizziness, neck stiffness and extreme malaise.

Within a few hours, a life-threatening infection can develop. The infection can be treated with antibiotics.

The KitKatClub is one of the most popular alternative night clubs in Berlin, attracting patrons from all over the world.