National Life:

Man Who Had Hunter Biden’s Laptop Suggests There’s More, Hints At FBI Coverup, Fears Assassination

After the New York Post published shocking revelations that Hunter Biden leveraged Joe Biden’s position and influence to make money in Ukraine and a series of photos showing Hunter apparently in the throes of a drug binge, the computer shop owner who transferred the data to both the FBI and Rudy Giuliani spoke to the media in a nearly hour-long audio interview.

John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of a Mac computer repair store in Delaware who came into possession of an abandoned laptop previously owned by Hunter, spoke to the media for nearly an hour, and suggested there is far more content than what the Post published, including illegal content, and said that he fears for his life because of the content on the hard drive. Isaac also hinted that the FBI is covering up the contents on the laptop as a political favor to the Biden family, and claimed that the FBI warned him not to go public with the information in his possession.

At one point in the interview, Isaac explained that during his career as a computer repair professional, he once encountered child porn when repairing a man’s computer and immediately called the police. He compared that to this incident, and said that while he did not see child porn on Hunter’s computer, he saw illegal materials and discussions of illegal activities that made him believe his “life would be in danger.”

He went on to suggest that there is much more than what has currently been published in what may have been a vague hint that he has a dead man’s switch in the event something happens to him.

“I’m afraid of someone wanting to make sure that I don’t extort them for money, or that I don’t do things with their computer. They silence people. So I was afraid,” said Isaac at one point. “I just wanted it out of my shop.”

When pressed, Isaac explained that he feared “The things people will go through in this political climate,” apparently citing the last several months of civil unrest and political violence in the United States. He also claimed that “people that work for” Joe Biden are putting his life in danger.

When asked whether he spoke first to the FBI or to Giuliani about the computer and its contents, he told reporters that he first gave the information to the FBI because he “trusted them,” and it was the first time he ever received a subpoena. Isaac also confirmed he has not spoke to the FBI in the last month.

Read more at National Life