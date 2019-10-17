Fox News:

A dead body, found trapped in a Mexican pump station on Sunday, was deemed responsible for a backup that caused nearly 14.5 million gallons of raw sewage to flow from Tijuana into San Diego, according to border water officials.

Mexico’s International Boundary Water Commission (CILA) told its U.S. counterparts that a cleanup crew at a pump station found the body in a sewage intake screens, San Diego’s KGTV reported.

The corpse caused trash to build up and plug the structure and overflow into the U.S., according to the U.S. section of the International Boundary and Water Commission.

Between 9 p.m. Saturday and 8 p.m. the next day, nearly 14.5 million gallons of treated and untreated wastewater flowed from Tijuana into the Tijuana River Valley in San Diego, according to officials.