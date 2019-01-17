NEW YORK POST:

Arizona police found a dead newborn girl at an Amazon distribution center, local outlets reported.

Phoenix police said they found the full-term baby inside the garbage of the women’s bathroom at the facility Wednesday night and the newborn was beyond resuscitation, according to KNXV-TV.

Investigators spoke with the mother. They wouldn’t’ say whether she’s an Amazon employee to protect her identity.

“This is a terribly sad and tragic incident,” Amazon said in a statement to AZ Family, adding they’re working with cops. The warehouse continued its operations while officers investigated.