NEW YORK POST:

The US federal agent who took down Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman recounted the thrilling moment the drug lord was finally captured in 2014 — and the heart-pounding operation that led to his arrest.

“I even froze myself and I said, ‘Holy — it is him,’” DEA agent Victor Vasquez told jurors Thursday in Brooklyn federal court of the moment he saw Guzman on his knees, surrounded by Mexican marines, in the basement of a Mazatlan hotel.

“I said, ‘It’s you, it’s you.’”

The collar was the culmination of a five-day hunt that spanned two cities and saw Vasquez and the team of marines chasing Chapo through secret tunnels below the cocaine kingpin’s hideouts.

It began on Feb. 16, 2014, when the team captured an associate of Guzman’s known as Nariz — Spanish for “nose,” because he had a huge honker — at a block party in the city of Culiacan, the base of the Sinaloa Cartel, Vasquez testified.