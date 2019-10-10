FOX NEWS:

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s wife is being accused of snubbing a Christian woman in the drive to create statues of women with historical significance to the city.

The city asked New Yorkers for their input in picking seven women, and the top vote-getter was Mother Frances Xavier Cabrini, the first U.S. citizen to be named a saint by the Catholic Church.

But the committee organized by Chirlane McCray, de Blasio’s wife, seemingly ignored residents’ pick, instead choosing jazz legend Billie Holliday, Dr. Helen Rodriguez Trias, a Latina and desegregation activist, and LGBTQ advocate Sylvia Rivera, among others, according to reports.

“Mother Cabrini recently received the most votes in the ‘She Built NYC’ competition, which aims to build more statues honoring women,” the Brooklyn Diocese wrote in a press release. “But despite earning this top ranking, a public statue honoring her life is not being planned.”