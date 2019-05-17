NEW YORK POST:

Mayor Bill de Blasio pulled off an impossible feat Thursday by uniting Americans of all persuasions — against his quixotic presidential bid.

True to form, de Blasio was late to join the Democratic primary field, and became the 24th person to announce his candidacy.

The campaign kickoff immediately prompted howls of scorn and derision — from the far right to the far left — and strikingly brought NYPD cops and Black Lives Matter activists shoulder to shoulder in a unified front outside the Times Square studio of ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Members of the Police Benevolent Association and the anti-cop protest group joined in chants of “Liar!” and “Can’t run the city! Can’t run the country!” outside the ground-floor studio where de Blasio and wife Chirlane McCray were unveiling his 2020 bid.

Also there were members of East Brooklyn Congregations, a group that says de Blasio reneged on a promise to build $500 million of low-income senior housing.

The protest was so loud it forced host George Stephanopoulos to mention it to the mayor and first lady on air.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, a fellow Democrat who by city law would take over if the mayor was gone from the Big Apple for more than nine straight days, also took to the airwaves. He said de Blasio was in no position to run for president after scoring a “net negative” as mayor since 2014.