NEW YORK POST:

Mayor de Blasio’s ongoing tease of a presidential run didn’t exactly pull in the crowds during a campaign-esque event in the Granite State.

Only 20 people showed up Sunday to hear the leader of America’s largest city hold a roundtable on mental health — including the 14 people on the panel and just six in the audience.

There were also about six reporters on hand to make the room at the Sugar River Valley Regional technical school look a bit less empty.

De Blasio — who continued to refuse to commit to a White House run — pulled a well-worn page from his mayoral campaign playbook and put First Lady Chirlane McCray center stage on what was his second day touring the crucial primary battleground state.

The day began with de Blasio and McCray touting her under-scrutiny $1 billion mental-health initiative, Thrive NYC, to a roundtable of local officials in the town of Claremont, even as city lawmakers demand answers about its spending and effectiveness back home.

“She’s my partner in everything I do and that is a phrase we say every opening and have said for years,” de Blasio said. “They feel her humanity and they feel her compassion.”