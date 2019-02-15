NEW YORK POST:

It’s a progressive civil war.

A hot-under-the-collar Mayor Bill de Blasio tore into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday as he blistered both the online giant and local politicians who opposed bringing it to Queens.

“As a progressive my entire life — and I ain’t changing — I’ll take on any progressive anywhere that thinks it’s a good idea to lose jobs and revenue because I think that’s out of touch with what working people want,” the mayor said on WNYC radio.

Ocasio Cortez (D-Bronx/Queens) — who lobbed bombs at the $3 billion incentives package offered by city and state leaders — said Thursday that Amazon’s withdrawal from the deal showed that“everyday Americans still have the power to organize and fight for their communities and they can have more say in this country than the richest man in the world.”

The audio clip, played by WNYC host Brian Lehrer as he questioned de Blasio over Amazon’s shocking decision to withdraw, set the mayor on a tear.

“I came up watching the mistakes of progressives of the past, unfortunately what happened in this city when it almost went to bankruptcy in the 1970s,” said a boiling de Blasio. “I saw all the times progressives did not show people effective governance and all the times progressives made the kinds of mistakes that alienated working people.”