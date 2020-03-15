CBS Local – New York City:

New York City schools will be closed for at least the next four-plus weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday evening.

De Blasio said at a media briefing there would be no school until April 20, and perhaps for the rest of the academic year.

There are currently 329 cases, including five deaths, due to the virus in New York City, the mayor confirmed.

De Blasio said trying to keep the schools open any longer had become a futile effort.

“I believe the facts, unfortunately, have given us no other choice,” de Blasio said. “But there are three things that we are trying to protect. Most importantly our public health system, our hospital system, our clinics, everywhere that people go for health care, and two things that feed that system are public transit system, and, of course, our schools.

