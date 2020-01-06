NEW YORK POST:

Mayor Bill de Blasio intervened in the prosecution of an accused anti-Semitic attacker — leading to her lock-up in a psych ward — because she was generating negative publicity for his administration, The Post has learned.

Brooklyn’s supervising judge was forced to hold an unscheduled hearing late on the afternoon of New Year’s Eve after City Hall contacted the state Office of Court Administration about Tiffany Harris, 30.

Harris’ repeated release from custody after back-to-back arrests late last month — including for allegedly slapping three Orthodox Jewish women and shouting “F-U, Jews!” on Dec. 27 — had made her a symbol of revolving-door justice amid the state’s new bail reform law and de Blasio’s gift programs for newly released jail inmates.

The administration flipped out when it learned that Harris had allegedly pinched a social worker Dec. 30 after she was let loose under supervised release following her second arrest, said a source familiar with the matter.

“The Mayor’s Office was deeply concerned after learning that she was not in compliance with her supervised release and her erratic behavior was continuing,” the source said. “They reached out to the court, who then calendared it to further investigate.”