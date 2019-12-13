NY POST

Mayor Bill de Blasio has “mixed feelings” about a new executive order signed by President Trump that defines Judaism as a nationality — and not just a religion. The Trump Administration claims the new order will help fight anti-Semitism on college campuses but hizzoner said he worried about “free speech” rights. “I have not read the exact document but I have mixed feelings,” de Blasio said Thursday at a Williamsburg, Brooklyn press conference about the attack on a Jewish deli in Jersey City. “Anything that confronts anti-Semitism I support, but I worry at the same time as an American about the balance we always strike in terms of freedom of speech and freedom of expression particularly on college campuses.

