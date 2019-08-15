New York Post:

There’s not even a kernel of hope for Mayor Bill de Blasio in this decidedly unscientific Iowa State Fair poll.

Even after his food- and game-filled Sunday at the fair — where he gave a 20-minute pitch to voters at the famed Political Soapbox — the New York City mayor is registering at 0 percent in the fair’s corn kernel poll.

Attendees at the fair over the age of 18 can place a kernel of corn into a jar to select their top caucus choice. Around 6 p.m. Sunday, after the mayor’s tour around the fairgrounds was wrapping up, The Post counted about 23 kernels in his jar. The end-of-day result showed his percentage at zero.