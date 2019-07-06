BREITBART:

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) on Friday called for “universal 3-K education”–full-day education for three-year-olds–and predicted it will soon become a “universal right.”

Addressing the National Education Association’s presidential forum in Texas, the 2020 presidential candidate said the best time to reach a child “is between birth and five years old.”

“In many parts of this country, full-day education doesn’t start until the child’s six. We are doing it backwards,” he said. “We need not only full-day kindergarten, we need full-day pre-K. And I’ve done that in the biggest school system in the country …But why stop there, America? We should do the same for three-year olds.”

Pitching himself as the progressive who has actually gotten results on issues like universal pre-K programs, de Blasio said 20,000 three-year-olds in New York will be getting “universal 3-K” this fall. De Blasio predicted that 500,000 jobs for educators across America will be created with national programs for universal pre-K, kindergarten, and 3-K.

“And I’m not just talking to talk, I’m walking the walk in New York City,” de Blasio said.