Mayor de Blasio insisted Monday that cops decided on their own to drive his son back-and-forth to college in New Haven.“I never ordered anyone to do anything,” de Blasio told NY1′s Errol Louis as he denied a front-page Daily News report. Sources told The News that de Blasio ordered his NYPD security detail to drive his son Dante back and forth from Yale University during his first years at school. The city Department of Investigation is probing the matter. “I think that story is just unfair and inaccurate in so many ways,” de Blasio said. “Dante was a protectee of the NYPD … There have been threats against him. There have been threats against my family.”

